Pets & Animals

Shedd Aquarium set to reopen to members Wednesday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The always popular Shedd Aquarium is getting ready to reopen Wednesday.

Only members of the aquarium will be allowed in from Wednesday through Friday. It will be open up for the general public starting on Saturday.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium rockhopper penguin Wellington celebrates milestone birthday, turning 33

Tickets are available on the Shedd's website and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

RELATED: Chicago COVID restrictions: Field Museum, Art Institute, Shedd Aquarium set to reopen as metrics improve

Megan Curran with the Shedd joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about the reopening plans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campusmuseumsshedd aquarium
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biggest storm of season dumps heavy, wet snow on Chicago
Carjackers punch 73-year-old man driving to work
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
IL reports 3,667 new cases, 87 deaths
Joe Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons
Brothers accusing Father Pfleger of alleged sex abuse speak out
COVID-19 herd immunity explained
Show More
Trey Songz arrest: R&B artist detained at AFC Championship game
102-year-old shares the secret to her longevity
Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
No bail for Chicago teen charged with carjacking
Chicago housing market hot even in winter
More TOP STORIES News