Shedd Aquarium shows off new baby penguins, seahorses ahead of reopening

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be plenty of new babies to see when The Shedd Aquarium reopens.

Four penguins recently hatched and are all doing fine, staff says.

The aquarium also shared video of a new batch of newborn seahorses. Staff said they are keeping them separated until they're a big bigger.

Shedd has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over the course of the closure, the facility has released several videos showing how they keep the animals engaged without visitors.

