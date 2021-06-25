Help Shedd Aquarium name new giant Pacific octopus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shedd Aquarium wants the public to help name its giant Pacific octopus.The new aquarium resident has arms spanning about 14 feet. Each arm has 280 suckers to help the octopus taste, smell, feel and grasp.Beginning June 28, you can vote between these names:- Anderson, named after late Shedd researcher Doctor Roland Anderson.- Attenborough, named for Sir David Attenborough.- Dofleini, the scientific name of the giant Pacific octopus.- Knapp, for Dr. Chuck Knapp of the Shedd Aquarium.- Sawyer, for Ernie Sawyer, the Shedd's senior aquarist who retired last year.During the last week of June, Shedd visitors can attendingcan cast a vote on the name.