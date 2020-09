IL residents have 12 chances to visit the Shedd Aquarium for free this Oct.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will have 12 chances to visit the Shedd Aquarium for free during the month of October as part of Illinois Resident Free Days.The free visits will look a bit different than in years past with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place to ensure safety.Tickets must be secured ahead of the visit.Illinois residents can claim their free tickets either online or by phone: 312-939-2438.All adults will have to provide proof of in state residency when redeeming the ticets.Even though the tickets are free, a $3 transaction fee will be applied to Illinois Resident Free Days tickets reserved online.