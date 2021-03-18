manhunt

Sheridan, IL homicide: Sandwich man faces multiple murder charges, accused of fatally shooting in-laws, threatening ex-wife

Double homicide Sheridan, IL: Gregory and Brenda Barnes found dead Tuesday night
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 37-year-old Sandwich man faces multiple murder charges after being accused of fatally shooting his former in-laws and threatening his ex-wife in Sheridan, a small town about 70 miles southwest of Chicago.

Donald Fredres was charged with murder with intent to kill, murder with strong probability and aggravated discharge of a firearm, the LaSalle County State's Attorney's Office said Thursday. His bond was set at $5 million.

Law enforcement officials urged some residents to stay inside early Wednesday morning before the 37-year-old suspect was arrested during a LaSalle County manhunt.

The home of Gregory and Brenda Barnes is usually buzzing with the playful noise of their grandkids. Now, it is at the center of a double homicide investigation.



Police said it all started Tuesday night, when a woman called 911 after her ex-husband tried to break into her home. Eventually, police said the suspect, later identified as Fredres, shot out her front windows. The woman was injured by the shattered glass.

"The caller said that there was a man beating on her front door trying to get into the house," LaSalle County Sheriff Thomas Templeton said.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they found the suspect had left the scene but left a black Cadillac behind.

RELATED: Escaped murder suspect Leon Taylor arrested in East Chicago, Ind.

After the shooting, she tried to call her parents, but they did not pick up, police said. A neighbor stopped by the home and saw the couple bleeding inside.

When emergency responders arrived at her parents' rural Sheridan home for a welfare check, they found a man and woman, both 62, deceased. They had both been shot, police said.

The LaSalle County coroner later identified them as Gregory and Brenda Barnes.

The LaSalle County Sheriff provides an update on a suspect taken into custody after a manhunt following the the shooting deaths of two people.



Fredres was apprehended about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday while walking through a field near the Sheridan Correctional Center, police said.

"He was in a field, pretty close to where we would have been searching, and was found by some of the responding officers. So they took him into custody," Templeton said. "When he was taken into custody, he did not have a weapon."

The search for the gun is ongoing. Law enforcement officials said they do not believe there is any further threat to the community.

According to court documents, the suspect's ex-wife filed an order of protection against him in 2018. The order expired last fall.
