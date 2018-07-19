Sheriff: 8 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident

EMBED </>More Videos

A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving eight people dead and several others hospitalized. (WLS)

BRANSON, Mo. --
At least eight people died after a tourist boat capsized and sank Thursday night in a Missouri lake, according to the local sheriff.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said seven people were hospitalized and several others remain missing after a Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson. The exact number of those missing was not immediately available.

A spokeswoman for the Cox Medical Center Branson said four adults and three children arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. Two adults are in critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries, Brandei Clifton said.

Rader said the stormy weather was believed to be the cause of the capsizing. The National Weather Service tweeted that wind gusts of 63 mph were reported around 7:30 p.m. at Branson Airport.

He also said an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security for the boat company helped rescue people after the accident.

Multiple dive teams from a number of law enforcement agencies were assisting in the rescue and recovery effort. Rader said crews will stay on the scene all night.

"It's going to be a challenging night and tomorrow," the sheriff said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldboat showMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Duck boat sinks in Branson on Table Rock Lake, killing 17
Young woman possibly struck by lightning at Country Thunder, authorities say
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Special Olympics Flame of Eternal Hope dedication at Soldier Field
Police: Thieves walk out with more than $300 in groceries
Boy, 3, left behind in hot day care van after field trip dies
Show More
87-year-old man mugged in Lincoln Square
XXXTentacion slaying: 4 indicted in rapper's murder
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A
More News