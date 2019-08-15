Dare led teen to get sucked into drain at Texas water park, sheriff says

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas -- A local teen is fighting for his life after he was sucked inside a drain at a water park in Crystal Beach, Texas.

Tragedy struck inside a local water park Saturday, where the sheriff's office says a teen got sucked inside a drain.

"From my understanding, it might have been on a dare," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Troschessett explained. "He's a large, 14-year-old, my size, 5'11", and he picked it up, and when he did that, he slipped into the intake."

An employee shut the pipes off, but it was too late.

The sheriff's office says the teen was able to escape, but he suffered serious internal injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

"Sad, tragic situation for the family," Troschessett said. "I hope he's doing well. Prayers are going to be needed."

The teen's father is a volunteer firefighter.

Since the ordeal, a vigil took place, with another being planned.

A fundraiser is also scheduled Saturday at a local high school.

The water park's owner told ABC 7 Chicago sister station, KTRK, his heart goes out to the family but they couldn't comment.

The sheriff's office said they're still investigating and taking a hard look at the grate.

"Is there a way to put a lock on it, or some kind of device that screws it down so somebody is not able just to pick it up so easily," Troschessett said.

Since the victim is a minor, the sheriff's office didn't release his name.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassummeramusement parkpoolteen
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17 more vehicles damaged in Loop parking garage
Man with criminal history accused of murdering Gary woman
6 Philly officers shot; suspect surrenders after hourslong standoff
Police warn of man groping women in Little Village
Man with ice pick yelled racial slurs at motorcycle driver in Gurnee, police say
Teen fatally shot before chase from Lake Co. to Chicago ID'd, 5 charged
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, comfortable Thursday
Show More
'Good Morning America' brings show to Chicago Thursday
Talks between women's team, U.S. Soccer end without resolution
Rep. Steve King says rapes, incest helped populate the world
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
Pickpockets targeting victims at Loop restaurants, police say
More TOP STORIES News