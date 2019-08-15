Dare led teen to get sucked into drain at Texas water park, sheriff says

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas -- A local teen is fighting for his life after he was sucked inside a drain at a water park in Crystal Beach, Texas.Tragedy struck inside a local water park Saturday, where the sheriff's office says a teen got sucked inside a drain."From my understanding, it might have been on a dare," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Troschessett explained. "He's a large, 14-year-old, my size, 5'11", and he picked it up, and when he did that, he slipped into the intake."An employee shut the pipes off, but it was too late.The sheriff's office says the teen was able to escape, but he suffered serious internal injuries and was rushed to a local hospital."Sad, tragic situation for the family," Troschessett said. "I hope he's doing well. Prayers are going to be needed."The teen's father is a volunteer firefighter.Since the ordeal, a vigil took place, with another being planned.A fundraiser is also scheduled Saturday at a local high school.The water park's owner told ABC 7 Chicago sister station, KTRK, his heart goes out to the family but they couldn't comment.The sheriff's office said they're still investigating and taking a hard look at the grate."Is there a way to put a lock on it, or some kind of device that screws it down so somebody is not able just to pick it up so easily," Troschessett said.Since the victim is a minor, the sheriff's office didn't release his name.