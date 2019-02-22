Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart calls for closing FOID loopholes

The gunman in Aurora should not have had a gun, and now Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart wants to close loopholes in the FOID card system.

Illinois State Police said that the vast majority of gun owners whose FOID cards are revoked never give up their weapons.

Illinois revoked the gun licenses of 10,000 people just last year, but more than 75 percent of them ignored it.

"What we would have now is we would be able to go to the door, we know they're revoked, we'd also know this is how many times they have attempted to buy firearms, so we would have a reasonable understanding about how many guns are in that house," Sheriff Dart said. "We would have a reasonable understanding about how many guns are in that house. We would then be able to take the guns, they can either go to a responsible person or law enforcement would take those."

Dart said he is confident he can earn support for the measure in Springfield.
