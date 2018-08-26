Jacksonville shooting: 'Multiple fatalities' after Jacksonville Landing shooting

Authorities in Florida say they are responding to a mass shooting at an outdoor entertainment complex in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Multiple people are dead after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville, according to local authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office added that "many" victims have been transported for medical treatment after the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront complex along the St. Johns River.

One suspect is dead at the scene, the sheriff's office tweeted, and investigators are working to determine if there is a second suspect on the loose.

Video game company Electronic Arts tweeted that the shooting took place at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition. On its Facebook page, GLHF Game Bar posted that it was holding a Madden tournament Sunday afternoon.



Residents are being warned to stay "many blocks away" from the area as the investigation continues.

Multiple members of the online gaming community stopped playing on the live-streaming service Twitch to react to reports of the shooting. "I'm not playing right now. This is too upsetting," gamer WalkerCLE said.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has also offered state resources to assist in the investigation.

