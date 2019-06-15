Sheriff's deputy found shot to death in car in Fort Worth

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Shepherd was shot and killed last night.



"He was a strong leader. He was loved. He was a great husband and a good father," said Sheriff Waybourn.



We send our prayers to @tarrantcountyso his family and the community he served. pic.twitter.com/8yVg1kMrQc — Sheriffs' Assoc of Texas (@TXSheriffs) June 15, 2019

May the good Lord comfort Sergeant Shepherd’s family, friends, and his colleagues @tarrantcountyso. May he also lift up everyone who loves the Shepherd family and give strength to Sheriff Bill Waybourn as he leads his agency during through this tragedy. RIP. https://t.co/98ysAsRCq0 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 15, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Texas sheriff says one of his deputies was found fatally shot inside his car, near the county jail.Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells news outlets that Sgt. Keith Shepherd was found Friday night inside his car in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot. The parking lot is across from the county jail, where Sheriff's Department Chief of Staff David McClelland says Shepherd was assigned.Fort Worth police are leading the investigation into the shooting.No suspect has been identified, and McClelland says authorities are pulling surveillance video from a three-block radius.Waybourn says Shepherd worked for the department for 19 years.Further details have not been released.