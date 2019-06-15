Sheriff's deputy found shot to death in car in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Texas sheriff says one of his deputies was found fatally shot inside his car, near the county jail.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells news outlets that Sgt. Keith Shepherd was found Friday night inside his car in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot. The parking lot is across from the county jail, where Sheriff's Department Chief of Staff David McClelland says Shepherd was assigned.

Fort Worth police are leading the investigation into the shooting.



No suspect has been identified, and McClelland says authorities are pulling surveillance video from a three-block radius.

Waybourn says Shepherd worked for the department for 19 years.

Further details have not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthfatal shootingofficer involved shootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walgreens shooting victim ID'd, police in contact with alleged shooter
Some south suburbs warned against drinking tap water due to lead
Teen among 3 wounded in Chatham shooting
Suspect in custody after California Costco shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Chicago's electric scooter pilot program: What you should know
Chicago firefighters meet mother, baby they helped deliver outside station
Father Pfleger holds 1st peace march of the summer outside St. Sabina church
Show More
Disturbing new details revealed in audio played at Brendt Christensen murder trial
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening
Sources: Child stabbed by mom in April collapses at school, dies
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson hospitalized to treat blood clot in lung
More TOP STORIES News