Sheriff's deputy heralded as hero after saving choking driver

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy is being heralded as a hero after he saved a driver's life.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
A Lake County Sheriff's deputy is being heralded as a hero after he saved a driver's life.

The whole event was caught on body-cam video.

Deputy Alex Dador spotted a woman crouched down in front of her car on the side of the road last week. He realized she was choking and rushed over to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

"I gave her four or five thrusts and was able to dislodge what we later found to be Jolly Ranchers to manage her diabetes, so she was lucky," he said.

The woman is OK.

Dador praised her for being calm enough to pull over and put her flashers on, even as she was struggling to breath.
