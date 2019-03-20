Sheriff's deputy killed in shooting during traffic stop

By MARK OSBORNE
A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Washington state late Tuesday.

Deputies from Kittitas County, about 90 minutes east of Seattle, were called for a "driving complaint" at about 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. When the suspect failed to stop, law enforcement officers pursued the suspect into Kittitas, the small city that gives the county its name.

The suspect stopped his vehicle, exited and began firing at law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's deputy was struck by gunfire and taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

A Kittitas police officer was also shot in the exchange of fire and is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, officials said.

The suspect was shot and is being treated at the hospital for his injury.

The sheriff's office did not release the conditions of the police officer or suspect.

The deputy is the 12th law enforcement officer to be shot and killed this year and the third in March.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to play festival
Woman injured after car slams into West Town Dunkin' Donuts
City to break ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Man charged in shooting of McHenry deputy in court Wednesday
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
Show More
Feds seize 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia: sources
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman sentenced to 18 months probation
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
Spring equinox 2019: Everything to know
More TOP STORIES News