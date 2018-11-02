Sheriff's deputy shoots robbery suspect who crashed stolen car, brandished weapon

WADSWORTH, Ill. (WLS) --
A burglary suspect was hospitalized Friday after he was shot by a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy.

Sheriff's deputies to reports of a man burglarizing a car in Wadsworth at approximately 4:45 Friday morning. A resident said the man also attacked her husband.

Officials said the suspect ran from deputies and attempted to escape in a vehicle that was idling in a driveway. The suspect subsequently crashed that car into a tree.

Police report that the suspect then pointed a gun at officers, who fired shots in response. An internal investigation will be conducted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingpolice shootingrobberystolen carWadsworth
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Republicans call for Mendoza to drop out of comptroller race after mayoral ad leaks
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Florida yoga studio, officials say
Vigil held for 3 siblings struck and killed at Rochester, Indiana, school bus stop
Mexico cartels now fuel deadly Chicago opioid epidemic
7 convictions tied to corrupt CPD sergeant overturned
Former CPS employee charged after downloading personal files from school database
4-year-old finds STD-positive condom on school playground
School chief calls teachers' 'border wall' costumes 'insensitive and inappropriate'
Show More
VIDEO: Woman fights with driver, causing bus to fall in China river
Man accused of exposing himself to Lyft driver in Joliet
Hug a sloth: Woman aims to complete 'un-bucket' list for late sister
2 Lake County medical manufacturing plants' toxic emissions cause concern
More News