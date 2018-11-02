Sheriff's deputy shoots robbery suspect who crashed stolen car, brandished weapon

A burglary suspect was hospitalized Friday after he was shot by a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy.Sheriff's deputies to reports of a man burglarizing a car in Wadsworth at approximately 4:45 Friday morning. A resident said the man also attacked her husband.Officials said the suspect ran from deputies and attempted to escape in a vehicle that was idling in a driveway. The suspect subsequently crashed that car into a tree.Police report that the suspect then pointed a gun at officers, who fired shots in response. An internal investigation will be conducted.