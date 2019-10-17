Sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at Calif. skate park

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. -- An Orange County sheriff's investigator has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly pulled a gun on a group of teenagers at a San Clemente skate park over the weekend.Video shows a confrontation between the teenagers and the sheriff's investigator, who was off-duty at the time.The investigator is seen in the video wearing a white hat and appeared to have pulled a small handgun after a teen raised his skateboard in the air.The confrontation allegedly started over loud music and then escalated.The Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that read in part:"Orange County Sheriff's Department employees are expected to conduct themselves with professionalism on and off-duty. We take this incident seriously and will fully investigate."One teen's mother told Eyewitness News that the man did not immediately identify himself as a law enforcement officer.An internal investigation is underway and the investigator has been put on administrative leave, according to the department.