Video shows truck thief hitting tow yard worker while ramming gate in Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon -- Police in Portland, Oregon have released video of a suspected truck thief who crashed through a tow yard gate injuring a worker earlier this week.

It happened on February 12 at a tow yard on North Kerby Avenue.

Police say one suspect can be seen on video crawling under a gate and later taking off in a 2016 Ford F150.

Video shows the worker trying to stop the thief, but the driver rams into the gate, nearly running over the man.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, are being sought at this time.

Police say they are looking for a 2016 Ford F150, charcoal in color, with matching canopy, bearing Oregon license plate 628JPG.

The worker was transported to an area hospital with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonauto theftu.s. & worldstolen carcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Rod Blagojevich thanks Trump for 'giving daughters their father back'
Before and after: Rod Blagojevich's family photographed together after 7 years
4 injured in Aurora crash after shooting prompts police chase
Wikileaks founder allegedly offered pardon by Trump if he clears Russia: laywer
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in CA shooting: Sources
Metra design change coming to Hometown railroad crossing after fatal crash
Show More
Man chained relative to pole in Rockdale basement for weeks
Person of interest in custody in sex abuse of toddler at River North restaurant: CPD
2 officers hurt in early morning Loop crash
Precious video shows 2-year-old hugging pizza delivery man
Orland Park teacher injured in fatal hit-and-run sues priest, restaurant
More TOP STORIES News