Man believed to be ex-boyfriend of Texas A&M-Commerce shooting victim charged

COMMERCE, Texas -- The man who's believed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the women shot to death at Texas A&M Commerce-University has been arrested.

Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting at TAMUC.

Deja Matts, 19, a freshman at the university, and her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, were killed when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus.

Smith is believed to be Abbaney's ex-boyfriend, according to authorities.



The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.

According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. Monday from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus' residence hall.

Officers found the bodies of Deja and Abbaney, police said. A small child, Abbaney's 2-year-old son, was also injured in the shooting. Police said the child was treated and released to family members.

WATCH: Aerial footage of Texas A&M University-Commerce in wake of shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows aerials of the campus moments after the deadly shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.



Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmurderfatal shootingwoman killedstudent dies
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News