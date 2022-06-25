child killed

Chicago shooting: 5-month-old girl shot in head, killed while sitting in back of car ID'd by ME

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
5-month-old girl killed in South Shore shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-month-old girl has died after she was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Friday.

Police said that at about 6:45 p.m. the baby was in a vehicle in the 7700-block of South South Shore Drive when an unknown vehicle approached the car and someone inside opened fire.

The baby was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and died shortly after, police said. The medical examiner identified her as Cecilia Thomas.

The baby's mother told a victim advocate her daughter was on the way home at the time of the shooting.

"I spoke with this mother. Yes, she's very distraught," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. "That's a five month old baby. Nine months she carried that baby, nourished that baby. And it take a damn fool to discharge that weapon and take baby's life."

Holmes reminded those responsible of the number of POD cameras in the area that may have captured the shooting and could lead to their capture.

"I hope you don't have no children yourself. Because if you do, you shouldn't sleep at night, you should just turn yourself here knowing you got to look at your child every night. And you done take this lady's child," he said. "The baby rested right now, but ain't gonna be no peace with that family the rest of their life."

A 41-year-old man who was in a separate car self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the eye area and is in good condition, police said.

No one is currently in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Ja'Mal Green, who is running for Chicago mayor, announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

