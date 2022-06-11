Chicago shootings: 6 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago weekend shootings have left at least six shot, three fatally, police said.
A man was found shot to death inside a car early Saturday in South Commons on the South Side. The man, 34, was found in the driver's side of a car in the 2800 block of South Indiana Avenue about 2:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the torso, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but later died due to his injuries, police said. No one was in custody. The man is the fifth person killed this year in the Douglas community area, which covers South Commons, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the community recorded six murders in the same period.
A woman was shot and killed while riding inside a car early Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The woman, 37, was a passenger in a car in the first block of South Albany Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when someone outside shot into the car, striking her in the head and body, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but died to her injuries, police said. No one was in custody. The woman is the fifth person murdered in East Garfield Park so far this year - a third of murders recorded in the area last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data.
Over an hour earlier, another passenger inside a car was fatally shot in East Pilsen on the Lower West Side. The man, 26, was a passenger in a car driving in the 400 block of West 18th Street about 11:05 p.m. Friday when a black sedan pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died to his injuries, police said. No one was in custody. The man is the second person killed on the Lower West Side, which covers East Pilsen, this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the area recorded no murders in the same period.
In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side. The man, 20, was walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody
There were 28 shot, four fatally, in Chicago last weekend.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
