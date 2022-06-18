Chicago shootings: 17 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago weekend shootings have left at least 17 shot, two fatally, police said.
In the latest fatal shooting, a man, 22 was killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Near West side. He was sitting in a vehicle at about 11:45 p.m. when a red car drove by and someone from inside fired shots in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said. He was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Earlier on Friday at around 8:30 p.m., a man was fatally shot while sitting on a porch in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times. The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made.
In non-fatal shootings, a 21-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning on the Near North Side. Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of West Illinois Street, an unidentified man approached the driver's side of the vehicle the woman was in and displayed a weapon. The man driving attempted to pull away and the suspect shot at it, striking the woman in both her legs, Chicago police said. The man drove the woman to Northwestern Hospital where she was listed in serious condition. No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating. Three men were shot at around 9 p.m. Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side. Officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said. The men were taken to hospital in an unknown condition. Further details on the shooting were not released
Late Friday night, five people were shot in a parking lot in Lake Meadows on the South Side. A 27-year-old man was shot in the chin while another, 19, was struck in the leg police said. They were both taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A woman, 18, was struck in the leg and was also taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A third man, 20, was shot in the arm and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. A fourth man, 26, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Area Three detectives are investigating.
About two hours earlier a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Friday in South Chicago. She was in a ride-hailing vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw Avenue when someone opened fire from an SUV, Chicago police said.
The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.
