2 men dead, 1 ID'd after opening fire on each other in Englewood shootout, authorities say

CHICAGO -- Two men are dead after they opened fire at each other Saturday evening in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said.Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.The Cook County medical examiner's office identified one of the men as Derrick Washington, 29. The other man, 38, hasn't been identified yet.Area detectives are investigating.