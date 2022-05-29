CHICAGO -- Two men are dead after they opened fire at each other Saturday evening in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said.
SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 16-year-old girl among 5 shot, seriously hurt after fight in Lawndale, police say
Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified one of the men as Derrick Washington, 29. The other man, 38, hasn't been identified yet.
Area detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
2 men dead, 1 ID'd after opening fire on each other in Englewood shootout, authorities say
SHOOTOUT
TOP STORIES
Show More