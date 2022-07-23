chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 4 shot on Near West Side, police say

Police cars

CHICAGO -- Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday on the Near West Side.

A group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, Chicago police said.

A man, 37, was hit in the right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in good condition; a man, 40, was grazed in the right hand and taken to Mount Sinai hospital in good condition; a woman, 32, was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition; a woman, 40, was grazed in the leg and went Norwegian Hospital .

No one was in custody.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

