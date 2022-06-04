Chicago shooting: Person found shot to death in Homan Square home

CHICAGO -- A person was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Homan Square on the West Side.
The male, whose age wasn't known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released.
Area detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
