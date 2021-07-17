chicago shooting

Man in critical condition after shooting in Loop, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man in critical condition after Loop shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm after he got in an argument with a group of people near Adams and Wells, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Federal strike force arrives in Chicago next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces

The man, who was in critical condition, was rushed to Northwestern Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.

Police said the shooter is a woman, who is not in custody. She is approximately 5-feet-8 with dreadlocks, and she was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

RELATED: Federal strike force arrives in Chicago next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces

No additional information is available at the moment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootinggun violenceman shotchicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
14 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
Federal strike force arrives in Chicago next week: Mayor Lightfoot
Chicago mayor announces $1M fund for illegal gun tips
5 shot outside Auburn Gresham food mart
TOP STORIES
Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from gas station: police
Woman claims Rosemont red light camera ticketed wrong car
Federal strike force arrives in Chicago next week: Mayor Lightfoot
Jiffy Lube worker killed after hit by 91-year-old customer: police
Chicago launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccine events across city
Race to Mackinac returns on Lake Michigan
Reduce chronic pain using expert tips
Show More
14 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
Puppy stolen from suburban pet store: VIDEO
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, stray showers/storms Saturday
Dallas-bound traveler in hospital with human monkeypox, CDC says
13 IL counties at 'warning level' for COVID
More TOP STORIES News