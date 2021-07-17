Man in critical condition after shooting in Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm after he got in an argument with a group of people near Adams and Wells, according to Chicago police.The man, who was in critical condition, was rushed to Northwestern Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.Police said the shooter is a woman, who is not in custody. She is approximately 5-feet-8 with dreadlocks, and she was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.No additional information is available at the moment.