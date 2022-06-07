chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man shot while sleeping on bench in Lincoln Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Man shot while sleeping on a park bench on the city's North Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The man, 52 years old, was sleeping on a bench in the Lincoln Park neighborhood's 1800 block of North Stockton Drive at about 3:00 a.m. Monday when he felt pain, Chicago police said.


SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood

The victim ignored the pain and decided to go to St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, when it was discovered that he had a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.


The victim is in fair condition and there is no one in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkchicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violencechicago violenceman shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood
Woman charged in I-90 shooting on NW Side: ISP
Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood released from hospital
CPD officer, suspect recovering after Englewood shooting
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood
IL reports 4,861 new cases, 18 deaths
LeBron James calls on US to bring Brittney Griner home
LIVE: ABC7 to host digital town hall celebrating Pride Month
Show More
Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash
Machete attacks Chicago: CPD has person of interest in armed robberies
Man charged in stabbing, battery on Chinatown Red Line platform
Joliet woman charged with reckless homicide after West Loop crash
Chicago Weather: Sunny but cool Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News