Chicago shooting: Man shot while sleeping on bench in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Man shot while sleeping on a park bench on the city's North Side, the Chicago Police Department said.
The man, 52 years old, was sleeping on a bench in the Lincoln Park neighborhood's 1800 block of North Stockton Drive at about 3:00 a.m. Monday when he felt pain, Chicago police said.
The victim ignored the pain and decided to go to St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, when it was discovered that he had a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.
The victim is in fair condition and there is no one in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.
