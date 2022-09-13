Chicago shooting: 17-year-old girl shot in North Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen girl was shot on the city's West Side ON Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 12:16 p.m. in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 1100 block of South Troy Street, police said.

A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. She self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The events leading up to the shooting are not yet known.

No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

