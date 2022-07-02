Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 13 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend shootings across the city, Chicago police said.
A man was shot to death early Saturday in South Chicago on the Far South Side. The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said. No one was in custody.
A woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shooting in Chinatown. A man and another gunman were shooting at each other in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Friday when gunfire struck the man and two other women, police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries, officials said. A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern, where he was in critical condition, authorities said.
Four people were wounded in West Garfield Park Friday night. Just after 9 p.m., a male walking down the 3800 block of West Monroe Street opened fire, striking multiple people, according to the police. A man, about 25 years old, was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A woman in her 20s was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said. Another woman, 36, and a man, 41, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back, police said. The pair were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Last weekend, 24 people were shot, five fatally.
