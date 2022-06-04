Chicago shootings: 12 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence, police say

A person was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Homan Square on the West Side. The male, whose age wasn't known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released. Area detectives are investigating.
In nonfatal Saturday shootings, two man, 27 and 63, were near the sidewalk in the South Shore neighborhood's 2000 block of East 71st Street at about 2:33 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, police said. An occupant exited the vehicle, produced a handgun, and fired shots. The 27-year-old, was struck multiple times to the body and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in critical condition. The 63-year-old was struck to the leg and ankle and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in good condition. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating
Earlier Saturday morning, a 31-year-old woman was walking northbound in the South Austin neighborhood's 300 block of South Cicero Avenue when she heard a loud noise and felt pain at about 4:42 a.m. The victim sustained one gunshot to the ankle and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she is listed in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Hours earlier, a 14-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Old Town on the Near North Side. The teen was with a 23-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The boy was struck in the abdomen and leg, and the man in the upper chest, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and were listed in fair condition, officials said. The man told officers that two people were arguing nearby when one began shooting, police said. No one was in custody.
A 25-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with an unidentified male offender in the Englewood neighborhood's 300 block of West 59th Street at about 12:42 a.m., police said. The offender produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times throughout the body before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
FRIDAY
A 41-year-old man was standing outside in the South Austin neighborhood's 5900 block of West Iowa Street at about 11:43 p.m. Friday when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a four-door sedan, police said. The victim was struck once in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Hours earlier, a man, 24, was in the passenger seat of a car in the Little Village neighborhood's 2300 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the back at about 8:15 p.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai and was listed in fair condition.
About 20 minutes earlier, two men, 38 and 18, were standing in the University Village neighborhood's 2600 block of West 12th Place about 7:55 p.m. when both were shot in the legs, Chicago police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition, officials said.
In the South Shore neighborhood's 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue, a 25-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire at about 7:09 p.m., police said. The victim was struck to the head and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in critical condition. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.