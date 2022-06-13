chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 1 shot near Orr Academy High School in West Garfield Park, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot and critically hurt near a West Side high school on Monday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road at about 11:34 a.m. near Orr Academy High School in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

A vehicle was traveling northbound on Pulaski when one or more unknown offenders on foot opened fire, police said.

A 21-year-old man, who was a backseat passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the back, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The offender or offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
