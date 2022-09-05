Chicago shooting: Woman dies after shot while sitting in car in West Rogers Park, another hurt

Chicago police said two women were critically hurt in a West Rogers Park shooting. Aiesha Lewis has died from her injuries, authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has died after being shot inside a parked car on the North Side last week, authorities said.

Aiesha Lewis, 28, and another woman were found critically wounded inside a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the night of Aug. 25, Chicago police said. Both were transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, police said.

The victims were sitting inside a parked white SUV in the 6400-block of North Bell Street at about 10 p.m. when police said they heard multiple shots and felt pain. Neighbors said they heard about half a dozen shots ring out.

SEE ALSO | Young man among 4 shot, 2 killed, in South Chicago ID'd

"Then I heard some woman yelling that 'my sister just got shot,'" said Tyler Dilly, neighborhood resident.

Lewis, shot at least once in the neck, was pronounced dead on Monday morning, the medical examiner's office said. The other victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the face, police said.

It is believed the younger woman is a friend of the older woman's. Friends said the older woman lives in the neighborhood with her twin sister and her family.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating. It is not yet known if the attack was random or targeted.