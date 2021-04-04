Man shot on I-290 near Kostner Avenue on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A male was shot early Sunday morning on Interstate 290 near Kostner Avenue on the West Side.The shooting happened about 3:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Kostner Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.The male driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said.His male passenger did not report any injuries, according to state police.All eastbound lanes were reopened about 6:10 a.m., state police said.State police have not yet released any additional details.