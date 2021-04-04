CHICAGO -- A male was shot early Sunday morning on Interstate 290 near Kostner Avenue on the West Side.
The shooting happened about 3:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Kostner Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
The male driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said.
RELATED: Chicago shooting on Lower Wacker Drive leaves teen in critical condition, CPD says
His male passenger did not report any injuries, according to state police.
All eastbound lanes were reopened about 6:10 a.m., state police said.
State police have not yet released any additional details.
Man shot on I-290 near Kostner Avenue on West Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More