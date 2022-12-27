Woman found dead in car in Maywood after fatal Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot to death Sunday night in Lawndale.

The woman, 29, was found in a car in west suburban Maywood with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest, police said.

