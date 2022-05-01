2 men shot in Loop alley near the Chicago Theatre, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Chicago's Loop Sunday.
A 27-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were in an alley in the 100-block of N Wabash Avenue near the Chicago Theatre just before 5 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.
The 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The 55-year-old man was shot in the ear and was also transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
This is at least the third shooting in downtown Chicago this weekend. Two women were shot, one killed near the House of Blues in River North Saturday; and a man was found shot to death in a Streeterville hotel Sunday morning.
So far this weekend, 24 people have been shot, 8 fatally in Chicago shootings.
