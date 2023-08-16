HS students to see new security system on 1st day of school after deadly shooting in Highland Park

High school students will see a new security system on the first day of school Wednesday, after a Highland Park murder moved up its timeline.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the first day of a new school year at Highland Park High School, where students will find a new weapons detection system when they return to campus Wednesday morning.

The district approved the changes last week, but moved up the start date after a student was shot and killed over the weekend.

Parents have been able to speak with school administrators about that system going into effect Wednesday.

The weapons security system is being implemented in Highland Park first before Deerfield High School adds it as well.

One of the school's three entrances will have the security system.

The process is very similar to the security seen at any major event.

Originally, the school district planned a slower rollout to help students navigate the process, but plans were expedited after Sunday's shooting death of a Highland Park High School student.

The district superintendent said it will be a learning process.

"It's gonna probably be a little bumpy to get used to at first, bumpier than it would've been had we had the opportunity to teach them how to move through it efficiently and quickly, but we think the trade-off is worth it," District 113 Superintendent Bruce Law said.

Law said the system could be added to all three entrances in the future, but first the plan is to learn from the story of this process and adapt from there.