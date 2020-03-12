70-year-old man shot following argument after minor car accident on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot after he was involved in a minor accident on the West Side Thursday night, police said.

The 70-year-old man hit another driver near Cicero and Harrison.

A man is shot after he was involved in a minor car accident on Chicago's West Side overnight.

Police say the 70-year-old man hit another vehicle near Cicero Avenue and Harrison Street.

The man allegedly started arguing with the other driver and was shot in the leg while trying to run away.

The shooter is not in custody.
