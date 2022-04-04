fatal shooting

At least 3 killed in Acapulco shooting at beachside restaurant in Mexico

Videos posted on social media showed people taking cover behind tables, chairs at Acapulco restaurant
MEXICO CITY -- At least three people were killed in a shooting and subsequent confrontation with police Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant.

Police then chased the attackers down the beach, killing one and seriously wounding the other. Video posted on social media showed people running down the beach as gunshots rang out. Others appeared to take cover behind tables or chairs.

RELATED: Fact check: Mexico travel advisory update not linked to 8 Cancun murders

Beachside shootings have occurred before in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.

In November, police said gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in Acapulco. The attackers then apparently fled in the boat.

RELATED: Mexico is dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into US, report says

On Mexico's Caribbean coast, there was a Nov. 4 shootout on a beach in Puerto Morelos south of Cancun, involving a squad of armed men who left two alleged drug dealers dead.

That daytime bloodshed sent tourists scrambling for cover at two large hotels where local drug gangs were apparently competing for drug sales.

