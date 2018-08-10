Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say

MORGAN WINSOR
At least four people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Canada's eastern city of Fredericton, police said.

The Fredericton Police Force confirmed via Twitter that there were "multiple fatalities" from a shooting in the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road in the capital of in New Brunswick province. Among the dead were two police officers.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area and to "stay in their homes with doors locked" as they responded to the scene of the shooting.

A couple hours later, police tweeted that one suspect was in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cargo jet lands in grass at O'Hare, narrowly missing passenger planes
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop ID'd
College basketball coach charged in punch that killed tourist after Uber mixup
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
Dalton sharp in new offense, Bengals beat Bears 30-27
Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder
2 teens critically wounded in Chatham shooting
It's time to talk about Bryce Harper and the Cubs again
Show More
Woman suing iconic hotel Fresno building owners after she got hurt while trespassing
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
AccuWeather: Fog lifting, scattered showers to follow
Charges: Teasing led to fatal Wisconsin circular saw attack
More News