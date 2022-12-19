Chicago shootings: 11 shot in weekend gun violence across Chicago

A Chicago shooting in the Loop left a teen seriously wounded. The 19-year-old victim was shot near Adams and Wells around 11:45 p.m., police said.

CHICAGO -- At least eleven people were wounded - including two teenagers - in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A teen was seriously injured in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train in Chinatown early Sunday morning, police said. Investigators said the 16-year-old boy was shot once in the ear and eye around 2:05 a.m. while riding a train near the Cermak-Chinatown station. The victim told police he heard multiple shots fired, but was unable to provide further details. A witness provided a description of a possible suspect. Police found a male matching the suspect description and took him into custody and a handgun was recovered at the scene. However, hours later, that person was released without being charged, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

SATRUDAY

A teen was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Loop. The 19-year-old victim was standing outside about 11:45 p.m. in the 100-block of West Adams Street when he was shot in the groin and arm, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.

A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 on the Far South Side, according to officials. About 3:55 p.m., the man was driving in a black Dodge van on the interstate when he was struck in the back by gunfire near Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Traffic was diverted from the outbound lanes of I-57 at Halsted as state troopers canvassed the area for evidence, state police said.

A 15-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Police said the teen was inside a vehicle near 95th and Stony Island when he was shot in the arm just before noon. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital initially reported in good condition. There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

