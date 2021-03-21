man shot

Man shot, critically hurt during home invasion on West Side

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and critically wounded during a home invasion Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was shot after two males entered an apartment building by force about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 13th Street, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Chicago police officer injured in South Austin shooting; third officer wounded in a week

He suffered one gunshot wound to the calf and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolower west sidenorth lawndalechicago shootinghome invasionman injuredshootingman shot
MAN SHOT
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Baby in ICU, had part of skull removed after officer accidentally shot him
Englewood house fire leads to death investigation after body found
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot in South Austin; suspect in custody
Cubs prospect arrested with 21 lbs of meth, oxycodone pills in team duffle bag
Loyola, U of I meet in 2nd round of NCAA basketball tournament
12 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Author of 'Dad's Great Advice For Teens' shares ways to celebrate teens
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder Sunday
Family of murdered Harvey woman call for justice, remember victim
Show More
Older adults reflect on a year under lockdown
Empowering women in Chicago's Asian American communities
Burglars ride motorcycles out of IN Harley-Davidson dealership: VIDEO
LeBron James out indefinitely with high ankle sprain
Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew after spring break crowds, fights
More TOP STORIES News