Man shot, critically hurt during home invasion on West Side

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and critically wounded during a home invasion Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.The 21-year-old was shot after two males entered an apartment building by force about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 13th Street, Chicago police said.He suffered one gunshot wound to the calf and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.