Chicago shooting: Boy, 17, shot in Walgreens parking lot in Edgewater

Chicago police said a group approached the 17-year-old in a Walgreens parking lot when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens in the Edgewater neighborhood on Chicago's North Side Wednesday.

Chicago police said the teen was shot around in the 6100-block of North Broadway around 12:50 p.m.

Investigators said a group approached the victim, then one of them pulled out a gun and started firing.

The victim was shot in the back and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. So far, no one is in custody.