Chicago shooting: 17-year-old CPS student killed in Hyde Park ID'd by ME

A Chicago shooting in Hyde Park on East 50th Street killed a 17-year-old CPS student, according to University of Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said a Chicago Public Schools student was attacked by a group of armed people in the 1600-block of East 50th Place.

WATCH: CPD update on Hyde Park shooting

According to CPD, the student was on the street when he became involved in an altercation with a group of people in a car.

The car chased the victim into a parking lot and at least two people in the car got out and opened fire.

The teen was struck multiple times and taken to University of Chicago hospital where he died. The medical examiner identified him as Kanye Perkins.

Carla Slater heard the gunfire erupt outside her apartment. Moments later she rushed outside to find a boy lying in a pool of his own blood, clinging to life.

"It was hard to look at," she said. "I'm in fear! Fear of my own life, fear for my family."

No one is currently in custody. Police are canvassing the neighborhood for any video.

"I saw one young man pointing this way saying, 'There they go!' They were running. They were driving away," said neighbor Earl Ruffin, Jr.

A gray Dodge Challenger with no license plates was seen fleeing the scene, according to University of Chicago police.

Police said they believe the student attended nearby Kenwood Academy and was out at that time as part of open campus lunch. The school was placed on soft lockdown for a brief time after the shooting.

The Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report