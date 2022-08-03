Maywood police seek help finding 2003 Buick Regal linked to HS basketball star's murder

Maywood police are seeking a 2003 Buick Regal that they say is linked to the murder of former CPS basketball star Dyanla Rainey.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Maywood police are asking for help in finding a car that they say is linked to the killing of a former high school basketball star.

Dyanla Rainey, 22, was shot to death on July 24 in her driveway.

Police released photos Tuesday of a 2003 Buick Regal that is black with gray trim and has tinted windows.

RELATED | Former Marshall basketball standout Dyanla Rainey shot, killed in her driveway was 'robbed of her life'

Dyanla's family said she was shot in the back three times after an unknown man jumped out of a vehicle and shot at her car as she parked in her driveway near 6th and Walnut, just as her mother pulled up behind her.

"She was getting ready to get out of her car on the driveway on the side of the house and a man hopped out of a vehicle and shot a few rounds into her car," Crystal Rainey, Dyanla's sister-in-law, said. "She was hit three times in her back."

Dyanla Rainey recently played basketball at Robert Morris and had plans to go back to school.

Dorothy Gaters, Marshall's legendary girls basketball coach, says Rainey was one of the most memorable players she coached in her 45 years.

"She always did the right thing," Gaters said. "Whatever you asked, she would do it the right way. Some kids always find ways to cheat. That wasn't her."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.