teen shot

Oak Lawn shooting: 14-year-old Chicago boy shot during car chase

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- A 14-year-old Chicago boy was wounded when gunfire erupted Saturday in south suburban Oak Lawn while he was riding in a car with an older teenager.

The boy and the 18-year-old man, of Evergreen Park, were driving about 3 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Pulaski Road when two people inside a black Audi began firing shots at them, Oak Lawn police said.

SEE ALSO | High-speed ISP pursuit of robbery suspect ends in Bishop Ford Expressway rollover crash; 5 hurt

The Audi followed the teens and continued shooting as they tried to get away on Pulaski Road and a bullet struck the 14-year-old in the shoulder, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to recover.

The 18-year-old pulled into the parking lot of a BP gas station at 10259 S. Cicero Ave. as the two people inside the Audi continued firing shots, police said.

A police officer responding to the shooting when their squad car struck by a round at 103rd Street and Cicero Avenue, but the officer wasn't hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawncar chaseshots firedgun violenceteen shotshootingchild shotpolice
TEEN SHOT
10 shot, none fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Teen girl, 15, injured in Portage Park shooting: CPD
23 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
21 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
TOP STORIES
CTA worker charged with shooting man during Red Line station fight
Thief caught stealing gas from 10 cars at Hazel Crest dealership
Expressway rollover crash injures 5 following high-speed ISP chase
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
Housing market could soon go back to pre-pandemic norms, Zillow says
Taylor Hawkins death: 10 substances found in system, Colombia AG says
Police locate person of interest in fatal Rosemont mall shooting
Show More
Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
Oscars predictions: Sandy Kenyon has his picks for top awards
10 shot, none fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Sunday
More TOP STORIES News