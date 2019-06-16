Shooting in parking lot of Rolling Meadows Walmart shopping center

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- Shots were fired Saturday evening in the parking lot of a suburban Rolling Meadows Walmart shopping center at the northwest corner of Golf and Algonquin Roads.One person was wounded and transported to the hospital and others were hit by shattered glass, according to a Facebook post by Rolling Meadows 3rd Ward Alderman Kevin O'Brien.The gunshot victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, a Level 1 Trauma Center, which is protocol for any person with a gunshot wound, said Rolling Meadows Fire Department Chief Terry Valentino.Some shoppers were forced to wait for hours while officer conducted their investigation because their cars were blocked off with police tape."I was wondering what was going on," said Michelle Mann. "We were just here two hours ago and coming back to return some and this was all here."Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.Police say it was not random and that the shooter and victim know each other.According to witnesses one person was detained in the parking lot."It is scary, I am just happy that we got here after it happened and not during because we have children," said Daisy Espino.ABC 7 Chicago has reached out to Walmart for comment, but a spokesperson referred us to police since the shooting happened outside of the store.