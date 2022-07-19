murder suicide

Georgia man travels to Chicago, kills wife, then himself at Streeterville condo: police report

EMBED <>More Videos

2 found shot dead in Streeterville condo complex

CHICAGO -- A man traveled from his home in Georgia and fatally shot his estranged wife in her condominium in Streeterville Monday afternoon before turning the gun on himself as officers tried to get inside, according to police reports.

The officers arrived at the building in the 200 block of East Ohio Street around 4:30 p.m. after police in Alpharetta, Ga. requested a well-being check on the 36-year-old suspected gunman, whose family had reported him missing from the Atlanta suburb, the reports state.

SEE ALSO | Round Lake Beach murders: Father accused of drowning his 3 children pleads not guilty

An officer from Alpharetta told Chicago police the man and his 29-year-old wife were getting divorced, and he was depressed and traveled here "to salvage the marriage," according to the reports. Their names have not been publicly released.

As officers knocked on the door, they heard a single gunshot and "a verbal groan," the reports state.

When they entered, the officers found the woman unresponsive near the door with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blood on her face that had already dried, a source said. Her husband was found in a bedroom and was also shot in the head, according to the reports.

RELATED | Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son

The man was holding a 9mm Glock handgun, and a suicide note was found nearby, the reports state.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervilledeadly shootingfatal shootingshots firedchicago violencemurderchicago shootingsuicidechicago crimeshootingwoman killedman killedmurder suicidechicago police department
MURDER SUICIDE
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Allerton Chicago shooting deemed murder-suicide, victims ID'd
Trucker kills boss, wounds former coworker in Burr Ridge shooting
3 dead after apparent murder-suicide near Milwaukee, police say
TOP STORIES
NASCAR schedule could include downtown Chicago races
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Methanol in blood of 21 teens who died in South African tavern
Sesame Place apologizes after mom shares video of daughters at parade
'Jesus Christ Superstar' returns to Cadillac Palace Theatre
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
Show More
Lightfoot hints at veto if Council raises threshold for speed cameras
Past redlining in real estate linked to Cook County abandoned property
Massive fire destroys Shorewood farm supply store
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty in Parkland shooter trial
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News