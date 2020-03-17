Dan Ryan shooting: Person shot in inbound lanes between 79th, 87th, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway are closed at 87th Street as police investigate a shooting Monday evening.Illinois State Police said a person was struck by gunfire in the inbound lanes between 79th and 87th streets. The inbound entrance ramps at 79th, 83rd and 87th are also closed while police investigate.Police said the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, but did not provide additional details.