Dan Ryan shooting investigation closes inbound lanes at 87th Street for hours Sunday, state police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police closed all lanes on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, in response to a reported shooting.The reported shooting was on the Dan Ryan at 75th Street just after 2 a.m., police said. Traffic was diverted off the roadway at 87th Street.One person self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was riding in the back of a vehicle on the expressway when he was shot, police said.The lanes were shut down just before 4:40 a.m. and reopened just before 7:55 a.m.The ramps leading to northbound Interstate 94 at 76th Street, which includes the exit ramp to 76th Street; the exit ramp to 71st Street; the ramp from 75th Street to northbound I-94; and the ramp from 79th Street to northbound I-94 were also closed.The Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Lineafter a police SWAT team was called for a report of an armed person on the tracks near the 79th Street Station.