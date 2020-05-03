CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police closed all lanes on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, in response to a reported shooting.
The reported shooting was on the Dan Ryan at 75th Street just after 2 a.m., police said. Traffic was diverted off the roadway at 87th Street.
One person self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was riding in the back of a vehicle on the expressway when he was shot, police said.
The lanes were shut down just before 4:40 a.m. and reopened just before 7:55 a.m.
The ramps leading to northbound Interstate 94 at 76th Street, which includes the exit ramp to 76th Street; the exit ramp to 71st Street; the ramp from 75th Street to northbound I-94; and the ramp from 79th Street to northbound I-94 were also closed.
The Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line were shut down Saturday after a police SWAT team was called for a report of an armed person on the tracks near the 79th Street Station.
Dan Ryan shooting investigation closes inbound lanes at 87th Street for hours Sunday, state police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News