Police-involved shooting reported in Lawndale neighborhood on West Side: CPD

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say an officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a Twitter post.



Additional details were not released.

It was unclear if anyone had been shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

