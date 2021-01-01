Police-involved shooting reported in Lawndale neighborhood on West Side: CPD

Police involved shooting in the 1200 block of S. Kedvale. No further details at this time. PIO in route. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wZ77TtG2CP — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 1, 2021

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say an officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a Twitter post.Additional details were not released.It was unclear if anyone had been shot.