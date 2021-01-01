Police-involved shooting reported in Lawndale neighborhood on West Side: CPD

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a Twitter post.
Police involved shooting in the 1200 block of S. Kedvale. No further details at this time. PIO in route. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wZ77TtG2CP— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) January 1, 2021
Additional details were not released.
RELATED: Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020; 2 shot by stray gunfire in South Chicago in first shooting of 2021
It was unclear if anyone had been shot.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
The video featured is from a related article.