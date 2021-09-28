gang violence

Boy, 8, playing on porch killed in alleged gang-related shooting, police say

By Alexis McAdams and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy is dead in Markham after he was shot while playing on a porch in the city's south suburbs Monday, according to police.

Family members have identified the child as Demetrius Stevenson.



At least one man allegedly got out of a car and fire shots into the home in the 1500 block of Homan Avenue, police said.

The boy was struck in the head, killing him, police said.

"They shot and killed an 8-year-old that could not defend himself and probably did not even see it coming," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Officials said it is a gang-related shooting and the boy's 18-year-old brother was the intended target.

He tried to save his little brother and carried him out to police.

The 18-year-old, who has not been named, is in custody on a separate warrant and is being questioned about the shooting, according to police.
