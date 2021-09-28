Boy, 8, playing on porch killed in alleged gang-related shooting, police say

Family members have identified the child as Demetrius Stevenson.
The child shot in the head while playing on the porch of his home in Markham.
Police say this was a gang related shooting.
Investigators believe the child’s 18 y.o. brother was the intended target. 📸 @lhfirm pic.twitter.com/e2JWiZBRL6
At least one man allegedly got out of a car and fire shots into the home in the 1500 block of Homan Avenue, police said.
The boy was struck in the head, killing him, police said.
"They shot and killed an 8-year-old that could not defend himself and probably did not even see it coming," said community activist Andrew Holmes.
Officials said it is a gang-related shooting and the boy's 18-year-old brother was the intended target.
He tried to save his little brother and carried him out to police.
The 18-year-old, who has not been named, is in custody on a separate warrant and is being questioned about the shooting, according to police.