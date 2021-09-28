Boy, 8, playing on porch killed in alleged gang-related shooting, police say

8-year-old Demetrius Stevenson was shot and killed tonight.



The child shot in the head while playing on the porch of his home in Markham.



Police say this was a gang related shooting.



Investigators believe the child's 18 y.o. brother was the intended target.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy is dead in Markham after he was shot while playing on a porch in the city's south suburbs Monday, according to police.Family members have identified the child as Demetrius Stevenson.At least one man allegedly got out of a car and fire shots into the home in the 1500 block of Homan Avenue, police said.The boy was struck in the head, killing him, police said."They shot and killed an 8-year-old that could not defend himself and probably did not even see it coming," said community activist Andrew Holmes.Officials said it is a gang-related shooting and the boy's 18-year-old brother was the intended target.He tried to save his little brother and carried him out to police.The 18-year-old, who has not been named, is in custody on a separate warrant and is being questioned about the shooting, according to police.