Shooting on I-57 shuts down expressway, closures expected to continue

A portion of the I-57 expressway was shut down early Saturday following a shooting that wounded at least one person and left a vehicle crashed and littered with bullet holes.Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the expressway near Kedzie Avenue in south suburban Markham, according to Illinois State Police.At least one person was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Their condition was not released.The expressway was strewn with multiple shell casings. A vehicles with several bullet holes had crashed into a median and deployed its airbags.By 5:30 a.m., the outbound lanes of I-57 were still shut down between 147th and 159th streets.Other police agencies on scene included Cook County sheriff's, Markham and Posen police departments.State police were still investigating the shooting and said further details would be released later.