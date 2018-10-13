Shooting on I-57 wounds 2, shuts down expressway for hours

A portion of the I-57 expressway was shut down early Saturday following a shooting that wounded at least two people and left a vehicle crashed and littered with bullet holes.The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the expressway near Kedzie Avenue in south suburban Markham, according to Illinois State Police.A vehicle occupied by two women and three men was driving southbound on I-57 when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.The vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes and then collided with a median wall.Two people was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.One of the shooting victims was female, according to police.The expressway was strewn with multiple shell casings and police investigated the stretch of road between 147th and 159th streets for hours. Traffic was still being diverted at 7:30 a.m.Other police agencies on scene included Cook County sheriff's, Markham and Posen police departments.State police were investigating the shooting and said further details would be released later.